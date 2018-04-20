Lani Blair: Tristan Thompson’s Rumored Fling Returns To Instagram With Butt-Baring Snap

The woman who reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to his baby has returned to Instagram with a sexy new post. See Lani Blair’s booty-baring pic here!

Lani Blair has been off social media ever since her name was linked to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal earlier this month, but she made her epic return to Instagram after nearly two weeks on April 19. The gorgeous brunette shared a pic of herself from behind, in which she shows off her curvy backside in a pair of jeans. In the pic, Lani looks over her shoulder with a sultry gaze and her fabulous figure is on full display. It seems like the post is just an advertisement for her FashionNova pants and black top, but it’s certainly a bombshell social media return for Lani!

Jaws dropped on April 10, when photos surfaced of Tristan looking quite cozy with another woman in a New York City club the weekend before, while his 9-month-pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was home in Cleveland just days away from giving birth. Eventually, more footage came out that showed Tristan heading back to his hotel with the mystery woman, who was later identified as Lani. Once news broke that he was apparently cheating on Khloe, older stories and videos began surfacing of the basketball star allegedly being unfaithful months ago.

Khloe gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True Thompson, two days after the cheating scandal went public, and Tristan was reportedly in the hospital room when the little girl was born. However, the pair have yet to comment reports of Tristan’s cheating, and there are mixed reports about where their relationship stands now.

Tristan was photographed leaving Cleveland for an April 20 NBA playoff game on April 19, and he surprisingly had a big smile on his face, despite all the drama in his personal life. He was benched in the Cavs’ last game earlier this week, so we’ll have to see what happens at tip-off tonight!