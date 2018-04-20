Kourtney Kardashian Strips Completely Naked For V Magazine — See Steamy Cover

Kourtney Kardashian just posed nude for ‘V Magazine’ and she looks AMAZING. See the stunning shots promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, just slayed the day by posing naked on the cover of V Magazine. In the stunning image, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star draped a bright pink Strateas Carlucci coat over one shoulder, but the position of the jacket left little to the imagination. The spread also celebrated the mom-of-three’s new makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics line.

“My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing,” Kourtney told the magazine. “What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot using my collab with Kylie was the perfect situation to try some new stuff. I’ve lately been in a sort of mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.”