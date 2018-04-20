Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner: Twins In Matching Bras — Sexy New Pic

Kourtney and Kylie look so similar in this sexy new image promoting their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration! Click to see the hot new pic!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are both moms now, and showing off their FLAT stomachs in this new ad for Kylie Cosmetics, and the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. The line will contain three eyeshadow palettes, each with four shades, and three lip colors. RAD is a gorgeous orange red, and FRENCH KISS is a nude velvet. The line drops on April 24. Kourtney said they have been working on their collab for a year! Of course, Kylie has previously worked with her other sisters, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. In this new photo, the girls look SO similar — they both look amazing! Talk about an amazing post-baby body! Kylie just gave birth in February and she looks flawless.

The girls are wearing similar outfits. Both are rocking white “sports bras” with high-cut, white panties. Kourtney’s hair is styled in a wet look, and her makeup is very golden and glowing. Kylie’s eye look is more dramatic, with a bold pink shadow. Her waist-length hair is in curls, and has tons of volume at the top.

Kylie also posted a message on Instagram to Kourtney on her 39th birthday on April 18, writing: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN! 👑 so excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. this collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”