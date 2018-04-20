Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Share Passionate Kiss In Rare PDA Video At Kourtney’s Bday

Embrace this — because it’s not every day that Kimye indulges in social media PDA! Watch their steamy makeout session at Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday party here!

If for some reason you had any doubt about the state of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship, the happy couple proved they’re going strong by packing on the PDA at a birthday party for Kim’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian. Kim documented a majority of the evening on Snapchat, including a special moment when she approached her hubby, sat on his lap, and started making out with him. Kanye was not deterred by the camera, either, and kissed Kim right back as someone in the background told the two, “You’re the best married couple I know.”Awww!

Kim, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were all in attendance for Kourtney’s bash, but there was no sign of new moms Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Of course, Khloe is still in Cleveland with her newborn, True Thompson, who was just born on April 12. Earlier this week, Kylie was seen in Houston with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, but she appeared to be back in L.A. with her daughter, Stormi Webster, during the day of Kourt’s April 19 party. Of course, with a 2-month-old baby at home, we don’t blame her for missing out on a few events like this every once in a while!

Kimye’s sweet PDA comes just hours after the rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he has a new album coming out on June 1, along with a collaboration record with Kid Cudi one week later. In the Snapchat video, Kim asks him if he wants to get back to the studio, so he’s clearly been working harder than ever to get thee songs just right.

Although Kanye stopped by for Kourt’s party, it seems like this was mostly a girls’-only bash, as Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was nowhere in sight. However, the night before, he whisked her away for a romantic bday trip to Malibu. So sweep!