Jenna Dewan Shamed For Dropping Channing’s Name 3 Weeks After Their Split

Divorce-shaming is actually a real thing and it’s happening to Jenna Dewan! Fans are slamming her for dropping Channing Tatum’s name on just 3 weeks after their split! Now, some fans are claiming she’s ‘insensitive’ and ‘seeking attention’!

Jenna Dewan, 35, sent fans into an uproar on April 19 after she removed “Tatum” from her last name on Instagram, just three weeks after she and Channing Tatum, 35, announced their split! The actress and dancer – who now goes by Jenna Dewan — has removed her hyphenated name from all of her social media channels. Amidst her social media purge, Jenna also posted a photo of herself looking happier than ever in Danskin lingerie. That photo is where Instagram users slammed her in the comments about dropping Tatum’s name, and for posting a revealing photo while the split is still fresh.

“Remove Tatum from name: check. Remove clothes for IG pic: check,” one commenter posted. Meanwhile, another wrote, “I’ll never understand why [you’re] posting ONLY photos of [yourself] — half-naked.” More negative comments continued to pour in, with one person writing, “That was fast. Most people are not in a hurry but it seems like she been over it for awhile.” Others claimed Jenna is “seeking attention” amidst her split from the actor.

While Jenna received flack for changing her name and posting a lingerie photo, plenty more fans were quick to defend her. “You on here judging this pic and her name change but if Channing did the same on his IG, you wouldn’t say a f–king word,” one fan wrote. Women’s bodies are not community property for you to decide what is acceptable. She should’ve never changed her name anyways, it’s an archaic tradition.”

Another fan, who felt strongly about the issue, wrote this powerful message on Jenna’s photo. “Look everybody, people get divorced. It happens, people fall in love and sometimes they grow apart and sometimes they don’t. Stop scolding her for it. If it isn’t in their best interest to remain married then sometimes its better to realize it and go your seperate ways. And for their child, its better to have 2 happy parents who can co-parent as friends instead of 2 miserable parents who stay do not love each other as husband and wife anymore sticking it out for their child and that reason alone. Your fans, you don’t even personally know these people and their breakup effects you in no way shape or form. People are so judgmental these days, grow up. I am sure my comment will draw the ire of the people effected by this breakup in no way shape or form. You do you Jenna Dewan.”

Another fan wrote, “Go for it. If we saw Channing in underwear we would be ok with it but why can’t she do it.”

Jenna and Channing announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, on April 2. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”