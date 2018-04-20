Jaime King Faces Accused Car Attacker Who Injured Her Son In Court — See Videos

Jaime King stared into the eyes of the man charged with attacking her car, while in court on April 19. The brave mom also revealed to reporters why she is determined to get justice.

Just over two weeks after her son James, 4, was the victim of a terrifying attack in Beverly Hills, Jaime King has faced the man accused of injuring him. On April 19, Jaime, 38, stared the suspect Paul Francis Floyd in the eyes at a Los Angeles court hearing. The blonde actress still looked shaken by the April 4 incident but was determined to see the process through. As fans of the star will know, poor James was hit by glass after a man attacked the car he was sitting in, jumping on the Mercedes and smashing the back windshield with a skateboard. Floyd was charged with four counts – felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. Outside the courthouse, Jaime told a reporter what happened when she faced the man and explained why she’s determined to be at every court hearing. In video obtained by TMZ Jaime said, “[As] far as I’m concerned, I’m going to show up at every single court date.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

The brave actress added, “I’m going to be at every single place where this guy is throughout this whole entire process. I’m not going to stop. Not just on my own child’s behalf but on behalf of everybody because what’s happened is wrong.” In the courtroom like a steely-eyed mama bear, Jaime made sure that Floyd knew that she was there. She said she was “upset” looking him in the eyes, but not for the reason you might think. Jaime said it was “because he was hiding so I know he knows what he was doing. So that scares me even more…he knows what he was doing.”

Jaime also gave some insight into how her child is coping following the attack. In another video, obtained by The Blast, (WATCH HERE) she revealed that her son is “having a hard time sleeping.” She later said the little boy has PTSD and is in therapy. We’re thinking of Jaime and hope James isn’t traumatized by the incident. Floyd, who was described by Beverly Hills police as being a transient – pled not guilty and will return to court in May. Hopefully the legal process will play itself out soon.