Is Tom Brady Retiring? — The Truth About Why He Hasn’t Officially Committed To 2018 Season Yet

Is the ‘Greatest of All Time’ walking away from the game? Tom Brady reportedly hasn’t committed to playing for the NFL in 2018, but as we EXCLUSIVELY learned, New England Patriots fans shouldn’t freak out – yet.

Tom Brady, 40, has the NFL on the edge of its seat, as the New England Patriots quarterback hasn’t committed to playing in the upcoming season, sources told ESPN on April 18, and he’s skipped the off-season workout program. After 18 seasons, is Tom really thinking of hanging up his uniform and retiring? “Tom is taking time for himself and family before mandatory minicamp and workouts begin in a few months,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Many of the things happening now are involuntary and mostly used as a tool for incoming talent and rookies and upcoming draft choices. Tom is a veteran that doesn’t have to show up for this part of the off-season.”

Tom is “getting his mind right,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, taking care of “outside ventures from the NFL’s needs.” The 5-time Super Bowl champ will join the team at the start of training camp, the source says. “He isn’t retiring. It is all a bunch of BS being riled up from the various sports outlets to make something out of completely nothing. There is no need to worry: Tom is coming back.”

The sports world got “riled up” after sources told ESPN that Tom hadn’t officially pledged to play in the upcoming season, but that his return was likely. “My money would be on him playing football for the foreseeable future, but what goes on away from the football field, I don’t know,” one source told ESPN. “I don’t know.” His absence from the offseason program did raise some eyebrows and add fuel to the retirement rumors, but this isn’t the first time that he skipped it. He didn’t partake in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Tom is also turning 41 in August, and football is not an old man’s game. Plus, Tom reportedly wants to spend more time with his family – wife Gisele Bündchen, 37, and children Vivian Brady, 5, Benjamin Brady, 8, and John “Jack” Moynahan, 10. Will this be his last season? Tom has said that he wants to play until he’s 45, and he still has the chops to do it. After all, he did take his team to Super Bowl 52 – even though the Pats couldn’t seal the deal, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. While sources say Tom will be back for 2018, his future after this season remains in the air.