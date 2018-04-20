Columbine Shooting: What To Know About The Horrific Tragedy Ahead Of 19th Anniversary Walkout

April 20 marks the 19th anniversary of the devastating school shooting at Columbine High School that left 15 people dead and more than 20 injured. Here’s what you need to know about the massacre that changed America forever.

The Columbine High School massacre took place on April 20, 1999. The world was shocked and devastated when two teens, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, walked into their high school in Littleton, Colorado, and killed 13 people and injured more than 20 others before killing themselves. On the 19th anniversary, thousands of students across the United States are expected to walk out of school to protest gun violence. Columbine’s anniversary and the National School Walkout come in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. These are the 5 key facts you need to know about the Columbine massacre.

1. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold had planned to kill their classmates for more than a year. Their original plan was to bomb the school cafeteria. If the bombs had detonated, hundreds of people would have died. When the bombs they had made didn’t go off, they walked to the school wearing trench coats and began shooting. Eric and Dylan had dozens of explosives, four guns, and four knives at their disposal during the massacre.

2. The school shooting lasted less than an hour. The massacre took only 49 minutes. During that time, the shooters killed 13 people and injured over 20 more. The shooting began on the west entrance steps and ended in the school library.

3. Most of the deaths occurred in the school library. The shooters killed 10 people in the library and wounded 12 others. Eric and Dylan had ammunition to kill all 56 people in the library. After leaving the library to try and detonate one of the propane bombs in the cafeteria, Eric and Dylan returned to the library and killed themselves. Over two hours later, injured Patrick Ireland regained consciousness and crawled to the broken library windows. He escaped by falling into the arms of SWAT team members on the roof of an emergency vehicle.

4. The tragedy played out on live television. The nation watched as kids ran for their lives and armed policeman entered the building to try and stop the shooting. Patrick Ireland’s fall from the library window was broadcast on live television. Even though SWAT teams entered Columbine less than an hour after the shootings started, five hours would pass before police would say the school was under control. Media swarmed the place the entire time.

5. The massacre sparked a national debate about gun control that’s still going on today. Even though 13 innocent people were killed on April 20, 1999, school shootings have become a common occurrence in America since then. The Virginia Tech massacre in 2007 is now the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history with 33 deaths. The Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre would occur five years later and left 28 dead. Despite the lives lost at Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, and countless others, the U.S. government still has yet to pass any significant gun control laws. This new generation, spearheaded by the students and victims of Stoneman Douglas, are out to finally change that.