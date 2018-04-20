Chris Pratt Reveals He Swam in Urine While Filming Next ‘Jurassic World’ Movie & Ewww

Owen Grady may be badass, but Chris Pratt is even more hardcore in real life! Chris shared a truly gross story about filming the ‘Jurassic World’ sequel that you’ll never be able to unhear. Watch here!

Ewww ewww ewww! Chris Pratt, 38, opened up abut filming the highly-anticipated sequel to Jurassic World, and maybe shared a little too much. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom features even bigger and badder action sequences than the original, and Chris faced his share of challenges behind the scenes. A particularly grueling scene in the film shows Chris and costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith running away from an exploding volcano and diving into the ocean. Casual.

The scene took a week to shoot and the actors spent the time in a water tank. Needless to say, everyone got a little too comfortable with each other, according to Chris. “It was tough,” Chris told Entertainment Weekly. “I had to see how long I could hold my breath, like underwater. I only got about a minute at a time. That’s pretty good, but I think Tom Cruise can do like 20 minutes or something like that.

“It ruined my hair,” Pratt says. “My eyes got so bloodshot-red. They were weeping for three days because there’s so much chlorine, because you know you have like 45 crew guys in the water. I’m like, ‘Um, no one is taking a bathroom break yet so I’m definitely swimming in everyone’s piss, right? Just to be clear, that’s your urine in my eyeballs? Got it.’”