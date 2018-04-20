16 Gorgeous Stars Showing off Toned Butts In Jeans: Lani Blair, Beyonce & More

Dangerous in denim! Check out the stars who truly dazzle us in jeans, including Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and more!

Honestly, nothing highlights an extraordinary booty like the right pair of jeans! So it’s no wonder that numerous famous women like to let their fans know when they decide to pull on their most sexy, hip-hugging pair! And we certainly don’t blame them! If you got it, why not flaunt it?! Of course, leading this pack of denim divas is none other than the queen herself — Beyonce, 36! She OWNS the denim game. When the hitmaker took at the stage at Coachella 2018, she rocked a pair of jean shorts that perfectly showcased her iconic derriere! But we’re just getting started!

Remember Lani Blair? This curvaceous beauty is the one who was allegedly caught kissing Tristan Thompson just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their child. Well, Lani has returned to social media amid the controversy! She made her grand return by posting a photo on Instagram that shows off her insane booty in jeans! Despite how you feel about this heartbreaking scandal, you’ve got to admit it — Lani is rocking the heck out of those jeans!

Jeans and Top: @fashionnova🌺 A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:51pm PDT

But the fun certainly doesn’t end there! Fans know that if Kylie Jenner, 20, wants to catch our eye, all she has to do is step out in some sexy jeans teasing her incredible butt! And she isn’t exactly an outlier in this family! Her sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 22, also love turning heads when sporting some denim! And let’s not forget Khloe! This new mama has the hips made for a tight pair of jeans! Check out loads more stunning stars showing off their booties in jeans right here!