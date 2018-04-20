Avicii’s Life Celebrated In Pictures: See Photos Of The Loved EDM Star

The music world lost one of its brightest stars, as Avicii was found dead at the young age of 28. As fans and fellow DJs mourn the heartbreaking loss, take a look back at his all-too-short life.

Born Tim Bergling in Stockholm Sweden on September 8, 1989, this young DJ would gain worldwide fame as Avicii during the EDM boom of the late 2000s, according to All Music. Sadly, after just 28 years on this planet, Avicii was found dead on April 20, according to a statement released by his rep. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” While the cause of death wasn’t immediately revealed, he had retired from performing in 2016 citing health issues.

Avicii began making music when he was just 18 years old, writing and remixing tracks in his bedroom. Thanks to the power of the Internet, he soon developed a following. He got a big boost from fellow DJs Tiësto — who invited him to perform a weekly residency at Privilege in Ibiza — and Pete Tong. His first big hit, “Seek Bromance,” dropped in 2010, reaching the top 20 in several countries, including the United Kingdom, France and his home of Sweden. Avicii broke into the mainstream with “Levels” in 2011. The song reached platinum status in at least ten countries and was a bonafide dance hit. He topped the charts again in 2013 with “Wake Me Up,” off his debut solo album, True. During his short career, he would win a plethora of awards – including a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song and an iHeartRadio Music award for EDM Song of the year. He would be nominated twice for a Grammy, once for “Sunshine” and again for “Levels”

His performances would get rave reviews and he would be considered one of the best DJs on the planet. Sadly, it ended far too soon. Avicii announced in 2016 that he was retiring from performing, citing his lingering health issues. In 2012, he was hospitalized for acute pancreatitis, supposedly caused by heavy drinking. In 2014, his appendix burst and he had to have both it and his gall bladder removed. “My path has been filled with success but it hasn’t come without its bumps,” he said in the blog post announcing his retirement. “I’ve become an adult while growing as an artist, I’ve come to know myself better and realize that there’s so much I want to do with my life … I have strong interests in different areas but there’s so little time to explore them.”

Though he retired from performing live, he didn’t stop making music. In August 2017, he released the six-track EP Avīci (01). “I’m really excited to be back with music once again. It has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music!” he said at the time, per Billboard. Later, he would tweet, “[I] will … never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it. I will never stop making music.”

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans during this time of loss.