Avicii Posed For Pics With Fans & Was All Smiles Just Days Before His Sudden Death

Avicii took the time to pose for pics with fans less than a week before he tragically passed away. See photos of the late EDM DJ smiling in front of the camera.

Avicii looked in great spirits as he posed with fans in the final days leading up to his sudden death. In one picture a fan posted to Instagram, Avicii can be seen smiling from ear to ear. Along with the photo, the fan wrote in the caption, “RIP @avicii , can’t believe I got to meet you in Muscat just 6 days ago, far too young to go.” Meanwhile, the Muscat Hills Resort posted a fan picture with Avicii three days before his passing, writing in the caption, “Thank you @avicii for coming to Muscat Hills Resort, we hope you had a great time!” Check out Avicii smiling with fans in pics below.

Avicii’s successful career was also plagued with some serious health problems. On top of suffering from pancreatitis, Avicii also had his gall bladder and appendix removed. Taking to a more private life, Avicii announced his retirement from touring in 2016. Meanwhile, Avicii’s publicist has released the following statement about the musician’s death: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Since his shocking death, so many celebs, including the most talented EDM artists, paid their respects to the late DJ on Twitter. Calvin Harris wrote, “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.” Meanwhile, DJ David Guetta wrote on Instagram, “Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio , playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends. RIP.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details about Avicii’s tragic passing. Our hearts go out to Avicii’s family and friends during this difficult time.