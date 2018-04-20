Avicii Dead At 28 Just 2 Years After Retiring Due To Health Issues

This is so sad. Swedish DJ/producer, Avicii, was found dead in Muscat, Oman at just 28 years old. A statement reveals his family is devastated and asking for privacy during their loss.



Avicii, the popular DJ/producer whose real name is Tim Bergling, has died. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicci,” a statement from his publicist reads, as per Variety. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

The DJ had retired from public performances in 2016 due to unknown but ongoing health complications, as reported by TIME. He reportedly suffered from a number of health issues including acute pancreatitis which was believed to be from excessive drinking. On top of that, the hit maker behind “Wake Me Up” reportedly had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Avicii is best known for his hit songs “Levels”, “Hey Brother” and the previously mentioned, “Wake Me Up”. He will be sorely missed in the music and especially the EDM community. Our thoughts remain with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.