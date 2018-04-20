Ariana Grande Drops Comeback Track ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ With An Epic Video To Match

It’s finally happening! Ariana Grande is back with a brand new song, ‘No Tears Left To Cry,’ which she released with a video on April 20. Take a listen and watch, here!

Ariana Grande has given us what we’ve all been waiting for! Three days after she teased new music on the way, the talented songstress dropped her comeback single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” on April 20, and it’s stirring up ALL of our emotions. And guess what? It also came with its very own video. You can take a listen to the song, which seems to be about moving on with your life after tough times, by watching the video above! But check out some of the lyrics below.

Right now I’m in a state of mind

I wanna be in like all the time

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

So I’m pickin’ it up, I’m pickin’ up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

Oh I just want you to come with me

We’re on another mentality

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

So I’m pickin’ it up, I’m pickin’ up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

It’s been two years since Ari released her last studio album, My Everything, in May 2016, and fans have anxiously been waiting for new music from her. For all of 2018, Ariana has been on a social media break — until the new music teaser on April 17, she hadn’t posted anything new on her Twitter or Instagram pages since Dec. 31, 2017, when she wrote, “See you next year.” She’s also kept a very low profile in the months since, making her first public appearance in six months at an Oscars party with boyfriend, Mac Miller, last month. She then performed at the March For Our Lives protest on March 24, as well.

It’s no secret that Ariana has gone through a LOT this last year, and her upcoming album will likely be her most vulnerable yet. We can’t wait to hear more! Hopefully album details will be the next bit of information that Ari shares with us!

It’s been a LONG wait, but “No Tears Left To Cry” is everything we could’ve wanted and more!