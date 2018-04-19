National School Walkout: 5 Things To Know About The Student-Led Protest On April 20

On April 20, students across the country will gather together to protest violence with a nationwide school walkout. Learn more about the powerful event and how YOU can participate.

1. Students will walk out of class at 10:00 on April 20. The walkout is held in the wake of the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and two subsequent, successful protests. On this day, students are to walk out of their classrooms at 10:00am local time — and never come back. The protest ends when the school day ends. Before heading out, participating students are expected to pause and hold a 13-minute moment of silence on school grounds to honor the 13 victims of the Columbine school massacre.

2. April 20 is the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. Twelve students and one teacher died at Columbine High School in Colorado on April 20, 1999, when two students opened fire with illegally obtained weapons. The students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, executed a highly planned attack that involved a fire bomb explosion to divert firefighters, propane tank bombs placed in the cafeteria, car bombs, and 99 other explosive devices. They injured an additional 21 people during the massacre, and after exchanging gunfire with police, they both committed suicide.

3. The school walkout was dreamt up and organized by high school students in Connecticut. While many are attributing the walkout to the Parkland student activists, it’s actually the brainchild of high school sophomore Lane Murdock, of Ridgefield, Connecticut. On the day of the Parkland shooting, Lane said she felt “numb” and knew she needed to do something. She went on change.org and received more than a quarter-million signatures in support of the proposed walkout.

“It is not conservative or liberal. It is just about making sure our children don’t get harmed in school and we don’t live in a community and in a country that has institutionalized fear,” Lane told NPR. “I think we’re all sick of it. That’s why we’re doing this.”

4. 2500 schools are participating. There’s a good chance that your high school is one of the schools listed as participating in the National School Walkout. If you want to participate, you can find out the details of your local walkout and where it’s happening by texting LOCATE to 64336. Or, visit the walkout’s site HERE.

5. The format of the walkout is up to the school. Aside from the 10:00am start time and the 13-minute moment of silence, what happens after the initial walkout is up to the local protests. Some students are marching or holding rallies!