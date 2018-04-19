Wendy Williams Slams Kylie Jenner: You’re Too Young To Be In The Mom Club

Kylie Jenner, you can’t be in the ‘mom club,’ if Wendy Williams has anything to do with it! The host slammed the new mom after Kylie’s been getting mom-shamed over attending Coachella just 2 months after her daughter’s birth.

Wendy Williams, 53, thinks Kylie Jenner, 20, is too young to be a mother. The talk show host admitted that if she stepped into the “mom club” and saw Kylie and her 2-month-old baby daughter, Stormi Webster, she would “resign,” because the makeup mogul is a “child” herself. This came after Kylie’s been a target of mom-shaming because she returned back to her usual schedule, attending events and hitting the town. “This Kylie Jenner, too young to be a mom, 20-years-old, let’s remember,” Wendy began after showing a photo of Kylie at Coachella.

Wendy went on to explain how other moms, who are older than Kylie, may perceive her. “She posted a photo [while at Coachella] that said, ‘I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom’ — You’re a child!” Wendy proclaimed. “You’re not even in the club. If I was 35-years-old and I had kids and a relationship going on and I walked in to the mom club and there’s a 20-year-old child there with a baby, I resign from this mom club; I want like-minded moms around me.”

While Wendy stood by her opinion that Kylie is too young to be a mother, she did back the star against mom-shamers who’ve claimed it’s too soon for her to leave the house after baby. “She’s being shamed because she went to Coachella… She and Travis Scott, the baby’s father, who has not yet fled the scene, went to Miami shortly after the baby was born, and now she’s at Coachella … I don’t see a big deal,” Wendy argued. “As far as I’m concerned why wouldn’t she go out of the house? The baby is 2-months-old, she’s got a business to run. I don’t see anything wrong with moms having fun… When you have a baby, the first thing you want to do is get out of the house.”

Although Kylie is basking in the joy of being a new mother, she’s been allowing the harsh critics to get to her. “Kylie is pretty upset over the mom shaming she’s having to endure, she’s hyper sensitive when it comes to anything about her baby,” a source close to the new mom told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Mom guilt is a real thing, so having all these people accusing her of being negligent really hurts.”

After an estimated nine-month hiatus from the spotlight while pregnant, Kylie finally revealed she and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed a healthy baby girl on February 1, 2018. Once she revealed Stormi to the world on social media, Kylie started to slowly return to the spotlight, with Coachella being her first big event since giving birth.