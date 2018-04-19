‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Heading For Divorce? ‘They Can’t Stand Each Other’

It looks like there’s trouble in paradise for ‘Teen Mom’ stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards. After less than a year of marriage, the couple may be splitting. Here’s everything we know!

Another day, another couple in relationship trouble. Teen Mom OG stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are reportedly heading for a divorce, according to Radar Online. “Ryan and Mackenzie are off and on,” a source explained to the outlet. “Things are way worse than they seem.” The news is particularly shocking being that the couple just announced in March that they’re expecting their first child together! However, this wouldn’t be the first time we thought a split was on the horizon. Their rocky relationship has been a focal point on the MTV series, and we’ve seen them go through it all! From Ryan’s stint in rehab, to his alleged cheating scandals– they’ve been through A LOT, and Mackenzie has stood by Ryan’s side the entire time.

Just days after Ryan and Mackenzie shared their baby news, Ryan was arrested at his home in Tennessee for violating his probation while already on probation for a previous heroin case, according to TMZ. And although Mackenzie claims that “everything is fine,” Ryan’s behavior proves otherwise. On April 3, Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout, who he shares 9-year-old son Bentley with, filed an order of protection against him. The shocking documents obtained by E! News, Maci claimed Ryan “left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son.” And unfortunately, it gets worse. She also said Ryan “has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone. His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

While it is unclear what has lead to Ryan and Mackenzie’s latest rough patch, we wouldn’t be surprised if Maci’s protection order had anything to do with it. But, looking at their history, maybe this too shall pass. Nevertheless, we wish them the best during this difficult time.