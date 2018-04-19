Selena Gomez looked flawless as she hit the (blue) carpet for the WE Day charity event on April 19. See her full outfit below!

Hosted by John Stamos, Selena Gomez, 25, stunned at WE Day California on April 19. Held at the Forum in Los Angeles, Selena looked gorgeous on the carpet in a short-sleeved Jacquemus dress with bold red lips. Hung Vanngo did her makeup and revealed on Instagram that her exact lip color is the Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme in Oh! Miley. It’s named after Miley Cyrus, another Disney star! Selena’s gorgeous hair was styled in undone waves by Marissa Marino, who traveled with her during her Revival tour. She wore rust colored pumps, and rocked baby blue nails by Tom Bachik.

“I’m constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day — the energy they bring is unforgettable,” Selena Gomez said in a statement. “This is my sixth WE Day and I can’t wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating. This generation is changing the world and I’m humbled to be a part of this special day with them.”

After the carpet, as she took the stage during the show, she had changed into black pants and a red sweater. She also pulled her hair back. WE Day California brings 16,000 students and teachers together to help their communities. Its’s an inspiring event with celebrity performers and speakers. WE Day California will be aired in a one-hour special on ABC on August 17, 2018 at 8pm EST.