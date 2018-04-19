Olivia Pope’s 17 Best Fashion Moments — See Kerry Washington’s Style Before the ‘Scandal’ Finale

Olivia Pope was an instant style icon, portrayed flawlessly by Kerry Washington on ‘Scandal.’ Though the show is coming to an end, the fashion will live on! See pics below!

Sine Scandal first appeared on our screens in 2012, we’ve been obsessed with the coats, shoes, and bags of the one, the only Olivia Pope. Scandal‘s main character’s fashion sense has evolved, but throughout the years, there have been so many MAJOR fashion moments. Kerry Washington, 41, wore the clothes well — and had us constantly pining to take a peak into Olivia’s closet! It’s not just about a white hat — Olivia also made her white coat a statement piece. We saw power suits, embellished blazers, and an unlimited supply of Prada bags. For major white house formal events, we got to see Olivia dressed up in shimmering gowns.

We even saw Olivia in a wedding dress! For the 100th episode in 2017, Scandal went into an alternate universe — one where Olivia and Fitz get married. Olivia was BEAMING, wearing an off-the-shoulder Anne Barge ball gown. The wedding gown costs $4,500 and is made of Italian Silk Kalika. Kerry was actually pregnant while filming the show, and hid her bump. She told Good Morning America she hid her belly “behind flowers, behind Prada purses, behind big coats and capes.” We will miss the show so much after the series finale airs on April 19.

Olivia’s fashion even influenced the industry. The Limited released a capsule collection with the show back in 2014. At the time, I bought the Drape Collar Wrap Coat in a gorgeous rose pink shade. I swear to you, every time I wear it, to this day, I get a compliment. Plus, it gives me confidence! Take a look back at Olivia Pope’s best fashion moments in the gallery attached!