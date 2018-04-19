Nikki Bella Leaning On Sister & Brother-In-Law After John Cena Split: They’ve Stepped Up

Nikki Bella is emotionally relying on her sister Brie & brother-in-law following her ‘awful’ split! A source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she’s ‘going through all the emotions.’

Nikki Bella, 34, is getting by after her tumultuous breakup with John Cena, 40, with a little help from her friends and family — especially thanks to the support of her sister Brie Bella, 34, and her husband Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson). A source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY how she’s handling her split. “The break up with John is awful,” our source said. “She was supposed to be married in a few weeks and already had the dress and everything planned, and now the man of her dreams is no longer with her. The two people Nikki has been turning to for comfort in all of this are her sister and her husband. Daniel has really stepped up and been there for Nikki, and both Brie and Nikki really appreciate the effort he has put forth to make sure Nikki is okay. The love that’s been shown has been really beyond expectations.”

When push came to shove, Brie and Daniel made themselves completely available for her emotional support. “They also want Nikki to be with them at all times for the foreseeable future to ease the pain and cry with her because they know how emotional things are right now,” our source added. “Nikki is a strong woman and will get over it but its going to be a long time before all the signs show that she is in a better place. But at least while she is going through all the emotions she has family looking out for her and she is very happy with all that Daniel and Brie have done so far.”

We reported earlier how Nikki has some big plans to return to WWE after her tragic split from John. “Nikki has had lingering neck issues for quite some time but she is rehabbing constantly and she is looking to get back in the ring for another run with the WWE,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She wants to have another WrestleMania moment, she wants to win another championship and she still has unfinished business in the ring.”