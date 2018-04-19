Meghan Markle Stuns In Jackie O-Inspired Dress For Latest Royal Outing With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry wearing a gorgeous ‘Jackie O’ dress! See the pics of her chic outfit here!

Meghan Markle, 36, wore a gorgeous $375 Jackie O dress at a Women’s Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society on Apr. 18. Not only did she stun with her elegant outfit by Black Halo, which was inspired by the legendary first lady’s flawless fashion, she nailed her first public appearance with Prince Harry, 33, on behalf of the royal family. Along with her chic dress, she accessorized with 18 karat white gold and diamond earrings, which was a total nod to her time spent shooting Suits in Canada — the earrings were made by the Canadian jeweler Birks. Check out more pics of her outfit below!

If this dress looks slightly familiar, it’s because it was all the rage roughly six years ago. Seriously, everyone was wearing it. Not only has Jessica Alba, 36, reportedly wore it, but Kelly Ripa, 47, has also been seen with it on. On top of that, Britney Spears, 36, Tyra Banks, 44, and Kristen Bell, 37, have also been spotted wearing this exact Black Halo outfit, or something extremely similar. Is Meghan trying to bring this 2012 fashion style back? Needless to say, Meghan slays in every outfit she wears so we’ll follow where she leads.

Recently, Meghan’s fashion game has been particularly on point as she gears up for her big day. At the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting on the same day she wore her Jackie O dress, Meghan stepped out with a $1,995 white pinstripe dress that totally matched Prince Harry’s outfit. But this is not the only time they were fashion twins. The couple wore matching athletic outfits while visiting the athletes of the Invictus Games.

We’ll keep you posted with any more outings Meghan has with her future husband. With their wedding only a month away, there’s at least one outfit we know everyone is looking forward to seeing — her wedding dress!