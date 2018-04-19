Kim Kardashian Is Getting Body-Shamed For The Most RANDOM Body Part After Posting Vacay Pic

The body-shamers are out in full force against Kim Kardashian once again — and this time she’s being trolled about the most random body part ever. See the ridiculous reactions to one of her recent bikini pics here!

Kim Kardashian cannot catch a break! After being called out for seemingly Photoshopping several recent photos, she’s now being body-shamed about her toenail. The reality star has been posting photos from her recent vacation to Turks and Caicos nonstop, including one pic of herself lounging at the beach, showing off her bikini bod and legs from the chest down. Her right foot is visible in the photo, with her pinky toe sticking out, and some fans apparently thought the nail looked weird. “I love u but is that ur toenail?” Twitter user @givemelotionpls asked.

Once once person pointed it out, others stepped in in agreement. “I’m so glad I ain’t the only one,” @floppytopfin responded. “The toe damn near gave me a HEART ATTACK.” Another user, @jrock3888, added, “Omg, she has all the money in the world but can’t get a pedicure.” Kim must have seen all the trolls coming out and shaming her toe, because she took to Instagram a few days later to share a pic of just her tanned feet in the sand. It turns out she doesn’t have a yellow toenail — her toes were just polished in a bright, neon yellow color for the vacation!

Kim didn’t include any caption with her foot photo, but it definitely seems like it was her way to clap back at the haters! Of course, with the critics, there were also tons of people who stood up for the 37-year-old. “Why are you zooming in on her body, even her toes?” @loveydovey1966 asked. “SHe’s flawless. I find it werid that you people would look that hard for something to nitpick.”

So that settles that — no yellow toenails for Kim Kardashian…unless it’s purposely done with nail polish, of course! Phew!