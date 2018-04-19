Khloe & Tristan: Why She Feels Bad That He Was Benched In NBA Playoffs Despite Cheating Scandal

Amid heartbreaking infidelity claims, we’re hearing that Khloe Kardashian is still upset that Tristan Thompson didn’t join the Cavs on the court on Wednesday. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

There’s no doubt that the typhoon of cheating allegations surrounding Tristan Thompson, 27 has seriously tarnished Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, first days as a mama. But, according to our sources, she is still supporting Tristan, in a way. On Wednesday, April 18, his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, beat the Indiana Pacers 100-97 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series. However, the victory was bittersweet for Tristan, who was benched the whole night — and Khloe feels terrible about it, regardless of the circumstances. “The sisters are relishing Tristan’s lack of playing time during the NBA playoffs and think that karma is a b*tch and he is getting what he deserves,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But despite everything they have been through recently, Khloe still wishes Tristan could be contributing for his team.”

The insider went on to add that the scandal surrounding Tristan has Khloe’s family convinced that the Kardashian curse is real! “She still has love for her baby daddy and doesn’t like when her sisters attack him. Khloe is upset that he is not playing. Khloe is defending him to her sisters who are laughing and telling her that the Kardashian curse is real. Kourt [Kardashian] is convinced that Tristan is suffering for his disloyalty to Khloe.” These new details emerge after HL learned that Tristan’s days in Cleveland could be numbered following the infidelity allegations.

“Tristan is very upset that his playing time has been reduced essentially to zero minutes,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks he has a lot to offer a team and is considering requesting a trade at the end of the season whether LeBron [James] is in Cleveland or not.” Word has it, LeBron isn’t happy with all the nasty headlines Tristan is facing these days.