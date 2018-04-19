Kendall Jenner Vs. Bella Hadid: Who Rocks A Bra Under A Black Jacket Better?

Twinning! Kendall Jenner and bestie Bella Hadid both rocked the same outfit recently: a sheer shirt layered over a visible bra, underneath a cool jacket. So we have to ask — who wore it better? See the pics!

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Bella Hadid, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 21, may not have been intentionally copy-catting each other’s looks, but the best friends still stepped out in incredibly similar outfits at the same time! Kendall was a total bombshell on April 18 for a fun night out in Hollywood with Hailey Baldwin.

The model tucked a mesh top into a pair of baggy Yeezy jeans as she hit the town in a pair of those coveted Yeezy sneakers. Her top was completely see-through, showing off her simple, black bra that peeked out underneath her oversized leather jacket. It’s chic, sexy, and casual at the same time! Bella’s look was a little chicer than Kendall’s but still flaunted as much cleavage! The model rocked a flimsy bra top underneath a classic, black blazer for a new Dior campaign, and looked absolutely flawless.

In the sexy photos posted to Instagram, Bella is seen lounging at a desk in a home office, surrounded by Dior shopping bags. Her “bra” is really just a piece of sheer fabric that looks like it’s barely holding things together. Bella’s clutching her blazer closed, as to not reveal something that would totally get her flagged by Instagram. See the two sexy pics below and decide for yourself — who wore it better?

chrome hearts and dior, that’s me A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 18, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Kendall actually wore this outfit to a birthday party for her pal, former Disney Channel star Moises Arias! Guess who else was there? Kendall’s friend — and Hailey’s ex — Justin Bieber. It’s unclear if Hailey was at the party with Kendall, or just parted ways with her before heading over, but it would totally be awkward if she were in the house. She and Justin were actively avoiding each other at a Coachella event over the weekend. Thanks, but no thanks!