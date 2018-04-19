John Stamos Admits He’s Constantly Crying Tears Of Joy Over Baby Son: ‘He’s Given Me My Life’

John Stamos has been ‘so emotional’ since becoming a dad days ago, & he can’t get enough of his newborn! Opening up in his 1st interview since baby Billy’s birth, the star revealed Billy’s already changed everything!

John Stamos, 54, has wanted to be a dad for a long time, and now that he finally is, he can't stop crying about it! Overwhelmed with happiness, the actor shamelessly told us on April 19 that he already cried multiple times earlier in the day, which honestly just melts our hearts! John and his wife Caitlin McHugh, 31, welcomed their first child, son Billy Stamos, just days ago and it goes without saying that it's been a very exciting time for the newlyweds.

Gushing that baby Billy is “so cute,” the star told us, “I’ve cried three times today.” “I woke up really early today and sang to him that song, ‘House at Pooh Corner.’ His [middle] name is Christopher. There was a lot of poo around. So I just cried,” he explained. “Then I Facetimed him coming over here and I cried. It is more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. I dreamt for this for a long time.” Billy hasn’t JUST made John more sensitive though. The Fuller House star also revealed he’s given him a fresh start!

“He has given me a life. I couldn’t just go on and do another TV show and do another Beach Boy show. I have done everything at least twice,” the new dad told us. “So he has given me my life.” And John loves being a dad so much, that he and Caitlin have already discussed having more kids! “We’re already talking about it,” he told Extra. “Right now, she wants another one!”

As for diaper duty, John HAS dabbled in that area, but he’s admittedly still working on his skills. “Well I am still dealing with that,” he laughed. “I made up a rule that if there is poop then I get ten off. And so far I have done pretty well!” John also thinks Billy will help him finally grow up!

“I have had Peter Pan syndrome, which I am trying to let go,” he told us. “Friends have said, ‘You are finally going to look old once you have a kid!’ And you know what, I will take it.” Aw! Congrats again, Caitlin and John!