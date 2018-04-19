Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Willams Reveals Secret Engagement After Coachella Reunion

OMG! Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams is ENGAGED! Get all of the heartwarming details about her and pastor Chad Johnson’s secret proposal!

Congrats are in order for singer Michelle Williams! The Destiny’s Child star reportedly got engaged last month to pastor Chad Johnson, People reports! The happy couple opened up about Johnson’s secret proposal and their adorable love story to the magazine. “We could not contain this any longer!” Williams, 37, said about finally revealing she and her partner of one year have decided to take the next step in their relationship.

The “Independent Woman” hitmaker met her fiancé in March 2017 while on a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by the pastor and life coach. “I was in a horrible, dark place,” the girl group member, who had recently gone through a messy breakup, said. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.” Johnson, who has also worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers, could relate to what the singer was going through at the time. “When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” says Johnson, 40, who wasn’t having the best of luck in his love life at the time. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

It also looks like we won’t have to wait for this loved up pair to walk down the aisle! The singer has already picked out her dress and they’re planning to marry this summer! “We do wanna get married very, very soon,” Williams said. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!” How sweet is that? Johnson was also incredible eager to get the planning going. “The day after we got engaged, Chad was like, ‘Okay, we gotta pick the wedding date! We gotta do all this stuff!’” Williams added. Her husband-to-be also gave details about their upcoming nuptials. “It’s gonna be very traditional. We’re doing black-tie. We want it to be small and intimate and very private.”

The sweet news comes on the heels of Williams joining Beyonce on stage with Kelly Rowland for an epic Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella on April 14. The threesome sang three of their hits, “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath.” They also payed homage to their track, “Survivor” by donning matching camouflage outfits that were remarkably similar to their iconic music video looks.