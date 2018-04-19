Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Graham & More Stars Get Sexy In Nude Swimsuits, Bras & More

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more celebs love a nude bathing suit! See all the ways your favorite stars have matched a sexy ensemble to their skin tone!

Wearing a bikini is one of the easiest ways to show off the most skin without being naked. But some of our favorite celebs have decided to take the nude-but-not-really trend even further by rocking bras and bathing suits that match the color of their skin, giving the illusion of total nudity. Why? Well, because they wanted to, and that’s as good a reason as any. Ashley Graham, Zendaya, Emily Ratajowski, and more of our favorite stars have rocked a sexy ensemble in a nude hue.

The KarJenners always keep on top of their style trends, which explains why Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian opted to sport beige leotards to promote their new makeup collaboration. In the official Instagram announcement regarding the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics line, the two sisters could be seen lying down in one pieces that perfectly matched the color of their tanned skin. By rocking nude looks, they not only added a sexy element to their shot, but also made the new red lippie shade they were promoting stand out even more. Kylie made the post on Kourt’s 39th birthday, and captioned the post: “so excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. this collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24!” She also added that they’re both wearing the new shade “RAD” in the photo.

The reality star siblings are just two of our faves who’ve nailed the nude trend. Check out the gallery above to see even more stars matching their skin tone to their outfits!