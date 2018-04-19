Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Willing To Go To Jail For NXIVM Cult: Actress Makes Rescue Attempt

Catherine Oxenberg is still fighting tooth and nail to get her daughter freed from alleged sex cult NXIVM, but India Oxenberg reportedly remains loyal to its leader, and will to the bitter end. We have the details.

Former Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg revealed in October 2017 that her 26-year-old daughter, India Oxenberg, was a member of a so-called sex cult, NXIVM, and she was desperately trying to bring her home. Six months later, India is still devoted to the group, and especially its leader, Keith Raniere. Catherine’s reportedly brought in the cavalry to convince her daughter to leave, sending her mother, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia to NYC to talk some sense into India. It’s apparently Catherine’s last-ditch attempt to help her daughter, according to a report from Page Six.

India recently moved away from NXIVM’s Albany, New York, headquarters, to Brooklyn. Raniere remains locked up in NYC without bail on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor for allegedly turning NXIVM women into sex slaves over the past 20 years. None of that apparently matters in India’s mind. “India remains loyal to Raniere, and has vowed to go to prison to protect him,” Frank Parlato, a former publicist for Nxivm, told Page Six. “She thinks she’s doing noble things. She told someone, ‘I will be like Nelson Mandela.’”

India’s mother and grandmother are reportedly in NYC right now doing everything they can to make India listen to them. India reportedly still refuses to speak with her mother, but did visit with her grandmother, who flew in from Serbia for the meeting.

NXIVM has been in the news recently after an ex-member, Susan Dones, claimed that Smallville actress, Allison Mack, was recruited by her costar, Kristin Kruek! Allison is reportedly the head of a secret sect within the cult called DOS, and the young, female members are allegedly required to get branded with Keith Raniere and Allison’s initials! Susan, who once ran the group’s Washington training center, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her time in the cult. She told us that, “Yes Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack were members of Nxivm. Kristin recruited Allison. But Kristin left shortly after I left in 2009. She got out before it became really bizarre and wasn’t involved with anything sexual.” Read the full interview with Susan HERE.