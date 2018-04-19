Brie Bella Gushes She’ll ‘Always Love’ John Cena After Report Claims She’s Livid With Him For Nikki Split

Though John Cena and Nikki Bella aren’t getting married, Brie Bella still considers him family. The ‘Total Bellas’ star blasted rumors that she’s furious at him, while sending out love to John.

“I’ll always love [John Cena, 40] like a brother,” Brie Bella, 34, said on her Instagram story on April 18, according to E! News. The former WWE Divas Champion dismissed a report that claimed she wanted to “kill” John following the breakup to her twin, Nikki Bella, 34. “He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth,” she said, including a screenshot of a report where a source said that “on one level, Brie wants to kill him.”

“FALSE!!” she wrote in big red letters, underlining the quote in question. This marks the first time that Brie has spoken publicly about John and Nikki’s shocking breakup on April 15. Nikki has gone silent online after sharing the statement on their split – “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for each other,” she said – but John has posted a handful of images to Instagram that allude to his breakup. In addition to sharing a heart made of “broken” glass and saying that April 15 was the “worst day ever,” he also shared a quote attributed to Kwame Floyd.

“It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do AFTER you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.” It will be interesting to see what John and Nikki do. He’s been off WWE television since this split, but he’s scheduled to face Triple H, 48, at The Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Will Cena appear on Raw or SmackDown! Live to promote the match?

The WWE Universe might see Nikki return to television before John. Though she has lingering problems with her neck after undergoing a bone fusion procedure in 2016, Nikki is “looking to get back in the ring,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The reason? She wants her legacy to be removed from her failed romance with John. Nikki’s last match – ignoring her role in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble – was at WrestleMania 33, where John got down on one knee to propose to her. “Nikki “doesn’t’ want the end of her in-ring story to be her engagement to John,” the source says.