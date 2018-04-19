21 Times Bella Hadid Wore Sheer Outfits That Left VERY Little To The Imagination

Is there any trend Bella Hadid can’t pull off? The model constantly rocks daring looks, including completely sheer ensembles that show off just about everything. See her best sheer outfits here!

It’s Bella Hadid‘s job to look phenomenal in tons of different outfits. So it’s no surprise that she’s tried out different daring ensembles. One trend she’s brave enough to take on regularly is sheer clothing. From tops to jumpsuits, the 21-year-old has shown skin through sheer fabric both on and off the runway.

While us regular folk might be willing to sport a sheer top over a bra to elevate a look, Bella will go all the way in on the style and ditch her bra completely. On April 18, the supermodel shared a series of blurry photos on Instagram that showed her rocking black pants and a super sheer bandeau over her otherwise bare chest. She relies solely on the graininess of the images to blur her look, but you can still tell that she’s totally freeing the nipple. Yes, girl!

gotta run A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 18, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

Bella also shared clearer images where she covered up a bit more with a suit jacket. The photos provided a mere glimpse at the sheer crop top, as opposed to having it be the focal point, proving that this trend really can be modified to your personal comfort level. The sister of Gigi Hadid captioned the sexy shots, “chrome hearts and dior, that’s me.”

chrome hearts and dior, that’s me A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 18, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

From photoshoots to birthday parties, Bella’s rocked the sheer trend just about everywhere. Click through the gallery above to see all the times she’s covered up in nothing but see-through fabric!