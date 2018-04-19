Bella Hadid ‘Shot Down’ The Weeknd At Coachella: Why Their Rumored Makeout Session Never Happened

Denied! Bella Hadid totally shut down ex The Weeknd’s attempts to get back with her while at Coachella. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

After The Weeknd, 27, and Bella Hadid, 21, were both at Coachella over the weekend, reports surfaced that the two former lovebirds had been spotted making out. The singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — was the headliner for Friday night on April 13 and stayed to enjoy the festival while Bella was there with pals. She later shot down stories that she made out with her ex when she commented on an E! News Instagram photo about it and wrote, “It wasn’t me.” A source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Bella shot Abel down and has been cold to him since Coachella, so he is a bit embarrassed and heartbroken too. He was really wanting to get back together with her, and while they may have had a few sparks fly in the desert, it wasn’t anything meaningful to her.”

“After everything Abel put Bella through, Bella’s sister and mom forbid her to get back together with him. They would kill her and think Bella can do much better. So Weeknd is left alone, again, after Bella denied him,” our source adds. Bella was left broken-hearted when the pair broke up in Nov. of 2016 after 18 months together. Abel then turned around and started a high-profile romance with Selena Gomez, 25, just two months after their split. The gorgeous model hasn’t had a serious boyfriend since their break up.

Oh well. While The Weeknd got denied by Bella, he got a friendly kiss and hug from pal Kendall Jenner, 22, who was more than happy to see him. He also cozied up to one of Justin Bieber‘s exes, model Chantal Jeffries, 24. He’s headlining again this Friday, April 20 so Abel will be around to have his pick of the ladies for one more weekend.