Ashley Graham’s Epic Clap Back To Plus-Size Shamer: Weight Doesn’t Make A Model

Ashley Graham proves once again that she doesn’t have time for ‘losers’ on social media. Her latest empowering message is a reminder that there is no one type of beauty.

She may be a hot model whose knockout curves are featured in magazines like Sports Illustrated. But that doesn’t mean Ashley Graham is immune to body shaming. At size 16 Ashley, 30, is bigger than the so-called “straight” models and there are plenty of trolls who never fail to remind her of the difference. One in particular has an Instagram account devoted to body shaming women, including Ashley. The person regularly posts photos comparing thin and plus-size models. In a couple of images (some of which have since been deleted) thin models have been dubbed “real,” and curvy ones like Ashley are labeled “fake.” On April 18, Ashley spoke out sharing the pictures in Instagram stories and responding to the troll with an epic clap back that doubled up as an empowering message for all women.

Sitting in a makeup chair getting glammed up, she said, “I know I’m being a little petty by posting these stupid photos of somebody who wrote ‘real model and fat model’ but I will let you know nothing defines what a real model or a fat model or fake model is.” Ashley went on to say, “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not. So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop…”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Unfortunately Ashley’s message may not stop “loser” trolls but it definitely is what we all needed to hear today and – heck – every day. One fan echoed our thoughts, by sharing the video on Instagram and writing, “THIS.” She added that Ashley was “saying exactly” what she “needed to hear” after someone told her she wasn’t “model material” because of her size. Seems that Ashley’s message has had the desired effect!