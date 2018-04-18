Zayn Malik Spotted Heading Into Gigi Hadid’s NYC Apartment — Are They Back Together?

Zayn Malik was spotted at Gigi Hadid’s NYC apartment on April 18 proving love isn’t dead after all! Well, maybe. Check out the photo here!

Our prayers have been answered! After announcing their split on March 13, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 25, may have reunited. The former One Direction member was spotted making his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Wednesday, and of course we’re freaking out. In the photo, obtained by The Daily Mail, Zayn appears as if he’s trying not to draw too much attention as he’s dressed in a navy and red hoodie, joggers, and glasses. However, we can still clearly tell it’s him. No need to hide, Zayn. We want this to happen! SEE THE PIC OF ZAYN AT GIGI’S APARTMENT HERE!

Interestingly, Zayn’s surprise visit came just one week after he revealed Gigi was the inspiration behind his song “Let Me,” which was released on April 12. “I was in love– and I think that’s pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” Zayn explained during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. So, it’s clear Gigi was his muse, and it’s even more clear that they’ve got a lot of unfinished business. After all, why else would you drop in on your ex in the middle of the day, during the middle of the week?!

Plus, in the statement Gigi released following their split, she hinted at the idea of a possible reunion. “I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be,” Gigi said. If that’s not a clue that there love is still very much alive, then I don’t know what is.