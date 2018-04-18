Cade Foehner: 5 Things To Know About The Swoonworthy ‘American Idol’ Rocker

Cade Foehner is the guy making our hearts melt every week on ‘American Idol.’ Here’s what you need to know about the rocker who is already an ‘Idol’ frontrunner!

1. Someone very famous has a crush on him — Katy Perry! Ever since his first audition, Cade, 21, has continued to make the American Idol judge swoon. Cade’s not just easy on the eyes, he’s insanely talented. From his vocals to his guitar skills, Cade just has it. After his solo performance of Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower,” Katy completely fangirled over Cade. “I saw some things that my minister parents had to shut [their eyes]…” she said. Cade then told her that he was a minister, too. Katy followed up with, “You sure are a minister, and you can preach to me any time you want!”

2. He wants to use his music to “spread the Gospel.” Like Cade told Katy, he is a minister. He told KTRE that he attributes all of his success “to the Lord.” He added, “Music is my ministry. It’s the way I can spread the Gospel.” Cade is truly a stellar guy.

3. He volunteers for an organization that helps homeless people. The East Texas native helps out at Love In The Name of Christ, an organization that helps homeless people and “those with material, emotional, or relational poverty in their local communities.”

4. He used to rodeo! “As a kid, I was in rodeos for a long, long time,” he revealed to Billboard. “In eighth grade I broke my leg on a horse and in my down time, I thought, ‘I want a guitar and let’s see how that goes.’ I picked it up and it literally changed my life. From the get-go, I knew I had to do this.” Cade was meant to be a musician!

5. He learned how to play guitar by watching Fleetwood Mac. His parents got him an acoustic guitar for Christmas, and he told Billboard that he learned to play by watching Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance on DVD. “I was obsessed with them for a long time,” he dished to the outlet. “I would watch Lindsey Buckingham and that’s how I learned how to play guitar.”