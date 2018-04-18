Tristan Thompson’s Dad Threatens Tell-All Amid ‘Sad’ Cheating Drama: ‘I Have A Big, Big Story’

Uh-oh! Now that Tristan Thompson is embroiled in cheating allegations, his father is coming forward to claim he has all the dirt! Read on!

Although it’s hard to tell if Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are going to stay together for the sake of their newborn child True Thompson, we’re now learning that there could be more to this scandalous story! Tristan’s father Trevor Thompson has come forward to claim he had enough material surrounding his son and the Kardashians for a best-selling book! “I have a big, big story about what happened,” he told Radar Online. “I can write a book about what happened,” he shared before adding that it’s “really good and sad.”

Tristan and Khloe appeared to be the ideal couple together before photos surfaced allegedly showing the baller and a woman (since identified as Lani Blair) entering his hotel room together just days before the birth of his child. Not long after, a clip surfaced from October in which he is allegedly shown kissing one woman and motorboating the breasts of another. Ever since, it’s been one wild allegation after another directed at Tristan.

Trevor has also spoken with OK! Magazine, claiming it’s Tristan’s fractured family that let to his alleged infidelities. “Tristan needs to communicate with his father so he can be a better person to me and to others,” he said. “If Tristan was communicating with me, these problems would not happen. Mothers can’t get through to the son the way the father would be able to.”

As for Khloe and Tristan, a new report has surfaced that she’s determined to stay in Cleveland for the time being so Tristan can see a lot of his daughter. “Khloe appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly. “It could be a bit of time until Tristan would be able to spend any significant time with their daughter in Los Angeles.” Poor Khloe and Baby True!