Mariel, one of Ryan Serhant’s proteges, opens up about her fears of getting fired and moving home in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 18 episode of ‘Sell It Like Serhant.’ Watch now!

Ryan Serhant to the rescue! In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Sell It Like Serhant, Mariel explains how she may be forced to move back in with her family if she gets fired from her job at Wax Club. She reveals why she’s going to stick with Wax Club for the time being. “I don’t want to start somewhere new because I don’t want to start from the bottom because I’m already halfway there,” Mariel tells Ryan. “The goal is to figure out how to sell these memberships to the point where I can run my own salon for her and I want to continue to go up.”

Ryan asks Mariel what her parents think about the whole situation. “They want me to do it on my own,” she continues. “They don’t want to help. And if I can’t figure out what’s going on at Wax Club, I’m going to have to move home.” This is all weighing on Mariel pretty heavily. She doesn’t want to move home. When Ryan asks her if she’s afraid of admitting defeat from her family, Mariel starts to cry. “I don’t want to talk about that,” she says through tears.

Ryan’s going to do what he can to prevent Mariel’s boss from ripping her job away. When Ryan cares, he really cares. Sell It Like Serhant, which follows the Million Dollar Listing star as he helps struggling salespeople who are on the brink of losing their jobs, airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.