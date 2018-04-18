Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Honeymoon: Report Claims They’re Glamping & We Want In

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19, the couple will retreat to this southwestern African nation for a camping getaway, according to a new report! And, here’s why you shouldn’t be shocked…

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, have reportedly picked the destination they will spend their honeymoon! The pair, who will wed on May 19, will travel to Namibia for their post-wedding celebration, according to Travel + Leisure. Harry and Meghan are reported to be staying at Hoanib Valley Camp in Kaokoland, north-western Namibia, which is surrounded by mountains, sand dunes, and masses of desert. Below is a photo of the reported venue the two will stay at. As you can see, the getaway venue appears to be a luxury “glamping” spot [meaning glamorous camping]. — Take a look!

After Harry and Meghan say “I do,” their honeymoon will mark their first vacation as husband and wife, which you would think would be a lavish tropical getaway fit for a royal. However, this idea, although nothing has been confirmed, actually isn’t too farfetched. Harry has traveled to Namibia on multiple occasions in the past, The Sun notes, and it seems to once of his favorite destinations. He visited Namibia in 2006 with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy; then again in 2008 while he served in the army; and again in 2015 for a conservation trip. Another reason Harry and Meghan have close ties to Africa is because they took a trip to Botswana together in the early stages of their relationship.

As royals fans continue to linger on every detail of the most anticipated wedding of 2018, little details have been disclosed. Not to mention, the royal family has a track record of keeping their honeymoon plans under wraps, until the fun is over, that is. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton never leaked their honeymoon plans have they married in 2011. When the trip concluded, it was then discovered that they retreated to Seychelles for 10 days.

Meanwhile, what we do know about Harry and Meghan’s nuptials — The invitations have officially been sent out. The Palace confirmed that 600 invitations were sent out and issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on March 22. All guests who received an invitation were invited to both the service at St George’s Chapel on May 19 and a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Approximately 200 guests were invited to the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, which will take place later that evening. It’s unknown who was invited.

Kensington Palace also revealed that Meghan and Harry decided on pastry chef Claire Ptak, founder of Violet Bakery, to create their lemon elderflower wedding cake.

Prince Harry and Meghan — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. They released their official engagement portraits on December 21 of that same year.