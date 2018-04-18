10 Pregnant Mamas Rocking Their Bumps In All-White Outfits: Cardi B, Eva Longoria, & More

What better way to show off a blossoming baby bump than to highlight it in tight white outfits? We’ve got Cardi B, Eva Longoria, and more pregnant stars who have embraced the light hue.

White isn’t exactly a slimming color, but when you’re pregnant it’s a time to celebrate a growing baby belly! Many stars love to rock their bumps in tight white outfits to show off their maternal state. Cardi B, 25, chose a gorgeous white Christian Siriano gown to announce to the world she was definitely pregnant in an Apr. 7 Saturday Night Live performance. It was her first confirmation that she is expecting a baby with fiance Offset, 26, and the form-fitting gown showed that she was well into her second trimester already if not more! Eight days later she performed at the Coachella Music Festival in an all-white pantsuit, showing that pregnancy isn’t slowing down her onstage roll.

Eva Longoria is expecting her first baby at 43-years-old and looked fantastic rocking her bump in a tight white mini-dress during an April 10 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The proud mama to be is due this spring and looked like she was about to pop as the dress hugged every inch of her pregnant bod. She added a long white jacket to the look for extra style points.

The Kardashian sisters have been big fans of wearing white during their pregnancies for maximum bump exposure. Who can forget Kim‘s glamorous white Valentino capelet gown that she wore to the inaugural InStyle Awards in Oct. of 2015 while eight months pregnant with son Saint, 2. She was the epitome of red-carpet mama-to-be style. Her sister Khloe, 33, chose a tight white mini-dress to show off her six-month pregnant body on a Jan. 4 appearance on Ellen. She picked up Kim’s tip of adding a duster jacket to hide her backside while letting her bump show front and center. Kourtney, 39, also rocked white outfits during her three pregnancies.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, has been a vision in an array of white outfits during her two pregnancies. She recently rocked her eight-months along bump at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Apr. 10, wearing a plunging white gown to show off plenty of cleavage. She also chose white for her red carpet look at the 2016 Grammy Awards in a stunning fitted gown with a glittery white capelet. The model also loves wearing white for every day looks, seen walking her beloved French bulldog in a tight white mini-dress while expecting daughter Luna, 2, in 2016. You can see our gallery of 10 pregnant stars killing it in white outfits by clicking here.