Pink Named ‘People’ Magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman 2018

This year’s most beautiful woman is…Pink! The singer was officially given the top spot in ‘People’ magazine’s ‘Beautiful Issue’ on April 18. Congrats!

With hundreds of gorgeous stars in Hollywood to choose from, it couldn’t have been easy for People to narrow down its choice for Most Beautiful in 2018! This year, though, the honor went to the one and only Pink! The stunning singer was announced as the World’s Most Beautiful on April 18, with a feature on the cover of the magazine. The full list contains 100 beautiful stars, both men and women, with this year’s issue officially being titled The Beautiful Issue. “She’s a performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet,” People’s Editor-in-Chief gushed.

On the cover, Pink poses with her two adorable children, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1. “The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you’re doing is working,” she admits. “That’s been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing, and then I turn around and her eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We’ll see.” The 38-year-old is absolutely beaming in the cover photo, with the headline boasting, “How I’m Raising Strong Kids: The Radiant Rock-Star Mom On Kindness, Fairness & Standing Up To Bullies.”

This is Pink’s first time on the cover of People’s Most Beautiful issue, and she’s following in some big footsteps. Last year, Julia Roberts was given the honor for the fifth time — the most out of any other celeb! In 2016, Jennifer Aniston was named Most Beautiful for the second time. People began its Most Beautiful list in 1990, with Michelle Pfeiffer taking home the inaugural title. She went on to top the list again in 1999. Only Julia, Jen and Michelle have more than one Most Beautiful titles to their names.

Pink is currently in the middle of her Beautiful Trauma, which will continue throughout the United States until the beginning of June. She released her album of the same name in Oct. 2017.