Nikki Bella Determined To Return To WWE After John Cena Split: She Has ‘Unfinished Business’

The last time Nikki Bella was in the ring in the WWE was when John Cena proposed to her. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants a comeback now that they’ve split.

WWE star Nikki Bella has been plagued by the aftermath of neck surgery, but she’s determined to make a dramatic return now that she’s split from fiance John Cena, 40. The 34-year-old beauty was last in the ring at Wrestlemania 33 in April of 2017 when John dramatically dropped to one knee and proposed to her. Now that their love story has come to a sad end, she wants her WWE career back. “Nikki has had lingering neck issues for quite some time but she is rehabbing constantly and she is looking to get back in the ring for another run with the WWE. She wants to have another WrestleMania moment, she wants to win another championship and she still has unfinished business in the ring,” a source close to the brunette beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She doesn’t want the end of her in-ring story be her engagement to John. She is working to add more chapters to her wrestling career,” our insider adds. The last time Nikki was in the ring she was wrestling alongside her man in a match against The Miz and Maryse. Following their crushing win, John told the audience of 75,000+ people at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando how much he loved Nikki then gave her a massive diamond ring and pair became engaged to the delight of WWE fans everywhere.

Sadly, John reportedly got cold feet as less than a month before their May 5 nuptials, and the pair abruptly pulled the plug on their six-year romance with a split announcement on April 15. They claimed that “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for each other. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” John later seemed to be heartbroken, posting a GIF from The Simpsons to his Instagram that read “Worst Day Ever” in capital letters.

Nikki was at the apex of her wrestling career in 2015 when she broke her neck and underwent a risky surgery to fix it. She revealed on Dancing With The Stars in Oct. of 2017 that no one wanted to compete against her after that. “All the girls would be like, ‘Oh, we don’t want to work with you. I don’t want to re-injure you,'” she said. “That kind of took me by surprise because I was like, ‘Wait, what? I just had the toughest journey of my life, I came back in record time and now people don’t want to get in the ring with me?'” She added that “Honestly, to be a woman and be able to wrestle is so kick-butt. It is the best thing ever. Like, yeah, look what I can do. It makes me really proud.” We hope she gets the comeback she wants to badly!