Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Kiss & Pack On The PDA In Bahamas: Proof They’re Dating?

Are Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld officially dating? The couple have been stirring up romance rumors for a while now, but these new PDA photos seem to prove them true!

New couple alert? Niall Horan, 24, and Hailee Steinfeld, 21, were spotted cuddling up in the Bahamas! Photos show the former One Directioner with his arm wrapped around the actress at a bar in the Exuma Islands. One of the snap also appears to show him kissing the Pitch Perfect star! See the photos of Hailee and Niall together on their vacation HERE.

Fans have been speculating for months that the pair are a couple. The two singers stirred up romance rumors at the beginning of January when they were spotted together in London. A month later, they kept fans questioning when they attended the Backstreet Boys show in Las Vegas together. Several videos of them hanging out in a private section with a group of friends leaked online, and while there was no explicit PDA, they did look like they were having a good time with one another. One of the clips showed them dancing and singing along while standing close together.

Hailee then added even more fuel to the fire when she posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing the “Slow Hands” hitmaker’s tour merchandise. The photo shows her sitting on a stool while wearing a black and white shirt that has both Niall’s silhouette and name on it. She paired the top with ripped acid wash jeans and black boots. She captioned the post with the coordinates, “51.4613° N, 0.1156° W,” which, according to Google, is a spot in Brixton, South London. The exact spot is suspiciously close to the location of O2 Academy Brixton, where Niall performed on March 22 — just two days before the “Capital Letters” songstress made her Instagram post.

📍51.4613° N, 0.1156° W A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

While Hailee and Niall haven’t verbally confirmed they’re an item, it certainly looks like something is going on between them. TBH, we hope it’s true because they are SO cute together!