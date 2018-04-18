Melania Trump ‘Mirrors’ Donald For First Time Ever With Stripes & Holding Hands — Dissing Stormy?

Melania Trump is suddenly warming up to Donald, lovingly holding her husband’s hand for the first time since his alleged Stormy Daniels affair news broke. We’ve got the pics.

Has our first couple turned a corner on their frosty personal relations? Melania Trump, 47, has gone out of her way to avoid any PDA with husband Donald Trump, 71, ever since the Stormy Daniels affair allegations broke in January. She must have been feeling a little bit of kindness towards our president when he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife at Mar-a-Lago on April 17. In a photo-op the couples strolled on the green lawn and Melania actually let Trump hold her hand and even flashed the hint of a smile! That is the most positive physical interaction they’ve had in ages.

Melania even mirrored her husband in a $3,000 Carolina Herrera black and white striped dress, which matched his blue and white striped tie. They actually looked at ease together as they posed alongside the Abes. The first lady prefers the warmth and luxury of the couple’s exclusive Palm Beach resort, so maybe being away from the White House and chilly Washington D.C. helped put her in a better mood.

The former model has been giving Trump the cold shoulder ever since the story broke in January that president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paid porn star Stormy $130K in hush money three days before the 2016 presidential election to not go public about a 2006 affair. Stormy alleges that she had a nearly yearlong romance with Trump back in 2006, beginning just after Melania gave birth to the couple’s only child Barron, 11. For the past four months the Slovenian beauty has pulled away from any attempts by Trump to hold her hand or touch her in any way. She even does it in front of awaiting media cameras making her disdain all the more obvious. The whole Stormy mess has to be so humiliating for Melania.

Melania has gone so far as to refuse to ride with Trump on Marine One as it takes the president from the White House to Andrews Air Force Base when the couple flies back to Mar-a-Lago nearly every Friday. She instead has been taking her own limousine to Air Force One so that she doesn’t have to be around him and make that standard South Lawn walk to the awaiting helicopter with him, which had become painfully awkward. Finally it looks like their relations have turned a corner in that she’s open and willing to show affection towards her husband.