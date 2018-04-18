Meghan Markle Wears $1,995 Pinstripe Dress & Turns Into Clone Couple With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle mixed business with pleasure as she rocked a pinstripe suit dress while attending an event with Prince Harry on April 18. Their outfits were totally coordinated! Get the designer details below!

Everything Meghan Markle, 36, wears turns to gold, and now, we have a new outfit to obsess over! On April 18, Meghan and fiance Prince Harry, 33, went to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, and attended a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum. They are basically turning into a clone couple — their outfits were perfectly coordinated! Black, white, gray, and perfectly matched. Meghan looked chic and sophisticated in a white pinstripe dress with a belt cinching her waist. Her exact dress is the Altuzarra Audrey Pinstripe Apron-Front Belted Midi Dress w/ Button Trim and is $1,995 at Neiman Marcus. Meghan looked gorgeous!

She gracefully draped the Camilla and Marc Marguerite Blazer over her shoulders as she walked into the event, and wore the Oroton Avalon Zip Top Crossbody bag ($221) diagonally across her chest. She wore the Tamara Mellon Paramour Suede sandals — sexy, strappy sandals that are perfect all year round! Harry wore a white shirt, black tie and trousers, and a gray jacket.

Meghan and Harry always look so chic because they mainly dress in neutral colors. Meghan’s classic coats have been white, black, and navy. That always elevates a look and makes it more formal. That’s not to say we don’t love Kate Middleton‘s colorful coats, but seeing Meghan’s style, and how it’s different from Kate’s, is fascinating!