Mark Ballas Flaunts Bare Butt On Instagram From His ‘HoneyMOON’ — See Wild Pic

Whoa! ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Mark Ballas AND his wife are sharing some new cheeky pics! Take a look!

If ever there were a time to cut loose, it’s on a tropical vacation, right? It’s really a chance to let it all hang out. And in the case of Dancing with the Stars regular Mark Ballas, 31, we mean that literally! The performer just shared a candid photo of his muscly derriere on Instagram, along with this caption: “BACK from our honeyMOON!” You gotta love a good pun! In the image, Mark puts his hands on his head while overlooking what appears to be a stunning South Pacific view, giving all his fans a good look at his rear!

And Mark wasn’t the only one who decided to share a risque photo from the getaway! His wife BC Jean also posted a photo of herself posing totally naked for the camera! Sporting a wide-brimmed hat, BC showcased her incredible booty at the exact same picturesque locale. You know what they say: the couple that posts nude photos together, stays together!

As fans know, although they were married in 2016, their complicated work schedules made a honeymoon something they had to put on hold, until now. “The time has finally come…. our belated Honeymoon, one year anniversary & in general a well deserved vacation,” BC captioned a photo of her and Mark kissing on March 27. “We are ready to put down our phones & fully indulge in each-other, our love, and a part of the world we have never explored. We will share our adventures with you all very soon, but for now I’m signing off to be Mrs. Ballas, with one hand holding Marks, the other holding an adult beverage, naked on a beach somewhere.” Boy, did she call it!