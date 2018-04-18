Kylie Jenner Unveils Kourtney Kardashian Makeup Collab In Racy Birthday Tribute

Kylie Jenner celebrated her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday by revealing their new beauty line…of course! And we can’t get enough of the sizzling photo shoot.

What do you do to celebrate your sister’s birthday? If you’re beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and your older sibling just happens to be Kourtney Kardashian, you do it by announcing to the world that your makeup collaboration is finally here. Of course no product launch would be complete without pictures and, if you’re a Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that means the photos have to be very sexy. Never one to miss a marketing opportunity, Kylie, 20, wished Kourtney, 39, a happy birthday by unveiling their jaw-dropping photo shoot to promote their makeup collaboration KOURT X KYLIE collaboration.

In an April 18 Instagram post, Kylie wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN! So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. This collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24!” The new mom added, “Collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!” After telling her fans to check out her Instagram stories for more information, she revealed that they are both wearing one of Kourtney’s new shades in the photo.

And what a photo it is. In the shot the sisters are both wearing nude bathing suits. Kourtney – who has three children under the age of 9 – shows off her incredible abs in a one-piece with a racy cut out in the middle. Meanwhile Kylie – who gave birth to her daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 – looks equally impressive. Over on her Instagram page Kourtney took time out of her birthday celebrations to promote the collaboration. Sharing a shot of her on her own, she wrote, “I am so excited to announce my collaboration with @kyliejenner. We have been working on this for a year…” She later added, “Happy Birthday to me!” Fans loved the photos. One person wrote on Kourtney’s Instagram page, “Holy hottest and eldest.” Over on Kylie’s page another fan raved, “Fave collection by far.”