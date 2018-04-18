Kim Kardashian Fears Kanye West Is About To Dispose Of Her: Is Their Marriage Over? See Tweets

In a new Twitter rant, Kanye West wrote that he wants to ‘get rid of everything,’ causing some concern for his wife, Kim Kardashian. See her hilarious response here!

Kanye West is back on Twitter, and Kim Kardashian was following along when he sent a series of tweets on April 17. In one message, the rapper wrote, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.” There was no context to the tweet, and Kim made sure to double check about what he meant. “Wait….EVERYTHING?!?!?!?” she asked in response. When Kanye said “everything”…he didn’t mean his wife, right?! Obviously, the reality star was making a joke, but she added another tweet to clarify that she was messing around.

“For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious,” she wrote. “So don’t even try it.” The whole joke was taken to a whole new level, too, when Kim’s BFF, Chrissy Teigen, got involved, and jokingly gave Kim an option for housing…ya know, just in case Kanye really was serious. “I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need,” she offered.

To that, Kim responded,”Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what ‘everything’ really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good firend. Maybe John [Legend] can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.” The joke continued when Chrissy added,”You’re right. We’re all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! It’s a bed and a house in one.” LOL!

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Clearly, based on Kim’s hilarious reaction to all this, things are going fine in the world of Kimye. She even proved it by posting a vacation selfie with him to Instagram after the whole Twitter ordeal. Phew!