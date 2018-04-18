Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Already Share ‘Incredible Bond’ — She Also ‘Looks Just Like’ Mommy

While Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson may be uncertain, there’s no doubt she & their daughter True have an unbreakable bond. HL learned the baby is helping Khloe heal & she’s ‘totally adorable.’

Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth just last week on April 12, and already she cannot imagine life without her little girl, True Thompson. Not only is she completely in love with her daughter, but True has been helping to distract Khloe from Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, cheating scandal, which broke just 24 hours before Khloe went into labor. Better yet, True apparently takes after her mama already, as the infant strongly resembles her. We just know these two are going to be mother-daughter BFFs! Click here to see PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan before his cheating allegations.

“The baby is doing well and her sisters think True looks just like Khloe!” a source close to the new mom shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “True has been sleeping a lot but she is totally adorable too. She is breastfeeding, burping, grabbing onto Khloe’s finger, and doing all the things little babies do. Khloe loves her baby dearly and they already share an incredible bond.” Aw! How sweet is THAT? At the same time though, Khloe is understandably super emotional. And giving birth was not an easy thing for her.

“Khloe is still sore and exhausted from the birth — her body went through a lot,” our insider continued. “She is trying to rest when the baby sleeps, and she has a touch of the baby blues too. Khloe’s hormones have been swinging wildly.” Part of that has to do with Tristan, as videos and photos of him kissing another woman surfaced on April 10. Reports allege the NBA player cheated on Khloe throughout her pregnancy with multiple women on a variety of occasions. There’s even footage of him leaving and entering hotel rooms with different women. We can’t even imagine what Khloe must be going through right now.

“She is doing her best to take it easy, forget about her drama with Tristan and enjoy being a mother for the first time,” our source explained. “Simply holding True, just the two of them, is a dream come true for Khloe.” As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, it’s just the two of them most of the time. At this point, Khloe’s sisters have returned to California as KoKo and True remain in Cleveland.

Even Tristan is not sleeping with his baby mama and newborn daughter. “Tristan is in the middle of the playoffs and his focus right now is work. Tristan has been spending time with Khloe and the new daughter only when his busy schedule allows for it. He is in team meetings, practice and at the arena a lot this week so he has little free time for Khloe or the baby right now,” another source told us.

It seems Khloe and True are doing just fine on their own right now though — we wish them the best!