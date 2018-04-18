Kanye West’s Writing A Life Advice Book Live On Twitter & People Are Here For It

Is the world ready for ‘the Tao of Yeezy?’ Kanye West has begun writing a philosophy and advice ‘book’ in real time on Twitter. Oh, you know Ye’s fans are living for the wisdom Kanye’s dropping.

Kanye West, 40, said he was writing a philosophy book, but no one expected him to do it on Twitter. After re-activating his account, Ye has been tweeting out snippets of wisdom to his (currently) 7.42 million followers and on April 18, he confirmed that his feed is the “book that I’m writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

Talk about “self-publishing.” Kanye spent the morning sharing a lot from his “book,” tweeting some really deep thoughts: “When you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie. You have the best ideas. Other people’s opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don’t absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.”

“Don’t follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel,” he added. While Drake famously rapped about how he has a lot of “enemies,” Kanye tweeted that such rivalries is not a philosophy he subscribes to. “I don’t believe in the concept of an enemy,” he said. “We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don’t have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you.”

“You will be a drop of water with the ocean as your army. If you move out of fear than your on your own. Then it’s just you and the money and the countless people you have to lie to and manipulate to build a man made path that will never lead to true happiness,” he also tweeted.

A lot of people were grateful for the free enrollment in Kanye West’s Philosophy 116 college course. “Thank you for sharing with us your thoughts. You’re waking up my brain from long hibernation,” @Bluebearbetsy tweeted. “Nothing but respect for my philosopher king,” @Marcoscosm added, while @Cassidy_Rob said, “Plot Twist, Twitter is good again.”

Kanye switching role models from Pablo Picasso to Plato didn’t come out of the blue. “ I’ve got this new concept that I’ve been diggin’ into,” he said in an April 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation.” During the talk, Kanye reflected on the power of photographs – “because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future” – and compared his wife, Kim Kardashian, to a modern day Marie Antoinette.

“I will work on this “book” when I feel it,” Kanye tweeted. “When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”