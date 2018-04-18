Justin Bieber Reveals His ‘First Love’ In Shirtless Instagram Video & Fans Ask ‘What About Selena?’

Wow! Justin Bieber is revealing his “first love” in a new post and it’s got fans pretty upset! Take a look!

Like many hundreds of thousands, Justin Bieber, 24, also headed for Coachella last weekend where he was spied partying with some of Hollywood’s other biggest names. The weekend of music and revelry has clearly got the crooner feeling inspired because he took to Instragram to reveal his “first love” to his fans! However, it wasn’t his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, who earned that high honor. It was…drums. Yes, really. In the new black-and-white clip, the pop star handily plays a pair of bongo drums for the camera and it’s kinda impressive.

“Drums will always be my first love,” he captioned the rhythmic video. Clearly the Biebs has taken to the Coachella life! After all, bongo drums are a festival staple! However, a profound statement like this that DOESN’T include Selena is definitely raising some eyebrows! “I feel bad for ur girl,” one fan wrote. “I though Selena was,” wrote another. After watching their romance’s highs and lows over the year, this statement is definitely rattling fans.

Drums will always be my first love A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 18, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT

During his time in the desert, Justin was spotted partying alongside the likes of Bella Thorne! In fact, there might be collaboration in the works between these 2! “Meet SKYLARK TYLARK (my alter ego) FT @bellathorne,” he captioned a cute pic of them together at one of many after parties at the festival. In fact, Justin even treated fans to a small performance on the grounds!

Video surfaced of the pop star doing some serious crooning to a Christian track or 2 for those assembled. This is huge because no one has seen Justin perform since he pulled the plug on his Purpose tour 9 months ago! Granted, it’s not any of his singles but it was still a treat for devoted Beliebers. This also reinforces rumors that his next project album might be a Christian endeavor.