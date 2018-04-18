Justin Bieber Introduces His Bizarre Alter-Ego ‘Skylark Tylark’ While Partying With Bella Thorne

Justin Bieber just became the latest musician to have an alter ego. Is this who he’ll now be known as when he takes the stage in the future? Get all the details, here!

Move over, Sasha Fierce and Starboy, there’s a new alter-ego in town and it’s none other than Justin Bieber‘s “Skylark Tylark”. Yes, that’s right — the Biebs, 24, just took to Instagram to introduce his new alter ego, an identity he seemed to take on while partying at Coachella with Bella Thorne this past weekend. “Meet SKYLARK TYLARK (my alter ego) FT @bellathorne,” he wrote on April 18, alongside a picture of himself and Bella at the annual California music festival. This is the first time we’re hearing about Justin’s alter ego, so we’re not entirely sure where it came from, but we dig it. Beyonce, The Weeknd, David Bowie, and Eminem are just a few other stars who have alter egos, so there’s no reason why Justin shouldn’t have one either. Right?

And guess what? Fans seem to be on board with Justin’s decision to adopt an alter ego. One Instagram commenter reacted by saying, “Yeeesss,” while another wrote, “DUDE THIS IS EVERYTHING WHAT.” One Instagram user even commented on the rumor that Justin allegedly punched a guy who was reportedly getting violent with his girlfriend during a party at Coachella. The user wrote, “He f***ed up a b**** who hit [his] gf 🙏🏻🔥U clearly made my day Skilark @justinbieber.”

Alter ego aside, we’re happy to see Justin Bieber having fun. We can only imagine that taking a break from Selena Gomez really took a toll on him emotionally, but he seems to be in good spirits and it’s nice to see him having a great time with friends. Also — Bella sure does seem happy to be hanging out with Justin again, right? We must admit: we dig this friendship.